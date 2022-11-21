No matter how cynical the overall market is Carrier Global Corporation (CARR) performance over the last week is recorded -1.17%

Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR) kicked off on November 18, 2022, at the price of $43.93, up 2.04% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $44.2216 and dropped to $43.36 before settling in for the closing price of $43.04. Over the past 52 weeks, CARR has traded in a range of $33.10-$57.97.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -17.00%. With a float of $835.49 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $839.60 million.

In an organization with 58000 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +29.15, operating margin of +12.07, and the pretax margin is +11.64.

Carrier Global Corporation (CARR) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Building Products & Equipment Industry. The insider ownership of Carrier Global Corporation is 0.09%, while institutional ownership is 87.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 04, was worth 168,360. In this transaction Vice President, Controller of this company sold 3,682 shares at a rate of $45.73, taking the stock ownership to the 12 shares.

Carrier Global Corporation (CARR) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported $0.7 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.65) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of +8.07 while generating a return on equity of 25.56. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.57 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -17.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 9.50% during the next five years compared to 28.34% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Carrier Global Corporation’s (CARR) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.76. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 51.86.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.14, a number that is poised to hit 0.40 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.53 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Carrier Global Corporation (CARR)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 3.43 million. That was inferior than the volume of 4.8 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 73.77%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.39.

During the past 100 days, Carrier Global Corporation’s (CARR) raw stochastic average was set at 91.77%, which indicates a significant increase from 86.04% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 39.59% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 36.82% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $38.41, while its 200-day Moving Average is $40.42. However, in the short run, Carrier Global Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $44.31. Second resistance stands at $44.70. The third major resistance level sits at $45.17. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $43.45, it is likely to go to the next support level at $42.97. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $42.58.

Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 35.99 billion has total of 836,261K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 20,613 M in contrast with the sum of 1,664 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 5,451 M and last quarter income was 1,312 M.