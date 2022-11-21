No matter how cynical the overall market is Coupa Software Incorporated (COUP) performance over the last week is recorded -16.93%

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ: COUP) on November 18, 2022, started off the session at the price of $48.74, plunging -5.11% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $49.59 and dropped to $45.70 before settling in for the closing price of $48.34. Within the past 52 weeks, COUP’s price has moved between $40.29 and $228.62.

Annual sales at Technology sector company grew by 40.20% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -95.50%. With a float of $75.40 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $75.67 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 3076 employees.

Coupa Software Incorporated (COUP) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Software – Application industry stocks is more important than anything else. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 03, was worth 17,161. In this transaction EVP Global Sales of this company sold 290 shares at a rate of $59.18, taking the stock ownership to the 10,429 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 26, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 3,835 for $62.85, making the entire transaction worth $241,037. This insider now owns 4,039 shares in total.

Coupa Software Incorporated (COUP) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 7/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.09) by $0.13. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -95.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.14% during the next five years compared to -22.20% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ: COUP) Trading Performance Indicators

Coupa Software Incorporated (COUP) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.80 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.67. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 23.14.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -4.59, a number that is poised to hit 0.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.67 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Coupa Software Incorporated (COUP)

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ: COUP) saw its 5-day average volume 1.86 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 2.15 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 51.82%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.92.

During the past 100 days, Coupa Software Incorporated’s (COUP) raw stochastic average was set at 13.71%, which indicates a significant decrease from 35.50% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 126.61% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 80.75% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $56.18, while its 200-day Moving Average is $75.82. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $48.41 in the near term. At $50.94, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $52.30. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $44.52, it is likely to go to the next support level at $43.16. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $40.63.

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ: COUP) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 3.67 billion based on 75,930K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 725,290 K and income totals -379,040 K. The company made 211,100 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -75,270 K in sales during its previous quarter.