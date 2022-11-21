No matter how cynical the overall market is, Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (GREE) performance over the last week is recorded -39.41%

November 18, 2022, Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GREE) trading session started at the price of $0.66, that was -11.87% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.669 and dropped to $0.555 before settling in for the closing price of $0.64. A 52-week range for GREE has been $0.62 – $22.45.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -3588.90%. With a float of $13.79 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $41.55 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 467 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +56.78, operating margin of +31.47, and the pretax margin is -41.08.

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (GREE) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. is 3.80%, while institutional ownership is 25.60%.

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (GREE) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$2.61 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.12) by -$2.49. This company achieved a net margin of -42.07 while generating a return on equity of -36.56. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.2 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -3588.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GREE) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (GREE) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.18.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.80, a number that is poised to hit -0.20 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.93 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (GREE)

Looking closely at Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GREE), its last 5-days average volume was 0.47 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.51 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 11.39%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.11.

During the past 100 days, Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc.’s (GREE) raw stochastic average was set at 0.20%, which indicates a significant decrease from 1.91% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 156.04% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 117.87% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.3870, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.6587. However, in the short run, Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.6367. Second resistance stands at $0.7098. The third major resistance level sits at $0.7507. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.5227, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.4818. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.4087.

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GREE) Key Stats

There are 42,964K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 27.53 million. As of now, sales total 107,280 K while income totals -44,480 K. Its latest quarter income was 31,340 K while its last quarter net income were -107,880 K.