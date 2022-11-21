No matter how cynical the overall market is, San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (SJT) performance over the last week is recorded 1.93%

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE: SJT) kicked off on November 18, 2022, at the price of $11.23, down -2.12% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $11.50 and dropped to $11.01 before settling in for the closing price of $11.32. Over the past 52 weeks, SJT has traded in a range of $5.54-$15.43.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Energy Sector giant was 16.50%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 384.90%. With a float of $44.19 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $46.61 million.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (SJT) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Oil & Gas E&P Industry. The insider ownership of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust is 1.00%, while institutional ownership is 14.20%.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (SJT) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of +95.60 while generating a return on equity of 816.14. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 384.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE: SJT) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at San Juan Basin Royalty Trust’s (SJT) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 10.45.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.05

Technical Analysis of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (SJT)

Looking closely at San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE: SJT), its last 5-days average volume was 0.64 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.81 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 68.80%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.47.

During the past 100 days, San Juan Basin Royalty Trust’s (SJT) raw stochastic average was set at 42.00%, which indicates a significant decrease from 62.83% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 31.68% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 48.17% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.56, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.36. However, in the short run, San Juan Basin Royalty Trust’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $11.38. Second resistance stands at $11.69. The third major resistance level sits at $11.87. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $10.89, it is likely to go to the next support level at $10.71. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $10.40.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE: SJT) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 527.63 million has total of 46,609K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 37,620 K in contrast with the sum of 35,970 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 13,720 K and last quarter income was 13,340 K.