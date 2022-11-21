No matter how cynical the overall market is Volta Inc. (VLTA) performance over the last week is recorded -30.32%

Volta Inc. (NYSE: VLTA) kicked off on November 18, 2022, at the price of $0.7636, down -9.88% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.7636 and dropped to $0.6515 before settling in for the closing price of $0.73. Over the past 52 weeks, VLTA has traded in a range of $0.63-$11.68.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions. Sponsored

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -315.90%. With a float of $114.49 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $168.75 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 353 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -10.98, operating margin of -824.20, and the pretax margin is -855.92.

Volta Inc. (VLTA) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Specialty Retail Industry. The insider ownership of Volta Inc. is 2.90%, while institutional ownership is 27.30%.

Volta Inc. (VLTA) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.22 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.21) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -856.04 while generating a return on equity of -96.89. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.29 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -315.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Volta Inc. (NYSE: VLTA) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Volta Inc.’s (VLTA) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.46.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.52, a number that is poised to hit -0.26 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.00 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Volta Inc. (VLTA)

Volta Inc. (NYSE: VLTA) saw its 5-day average volume 9.04 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 3.57 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 15.49%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.11.

During the past 100 days, Volta Inc.’s (VLTA) raw stochastic average was set at 0.97%, which indicates a significant decrease from 4.68% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 218.16% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 134.14% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.2865, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.3739. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.7309 in the near term. At $0.8033, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.8430. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.6188, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.5791. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.5067.

Volta Inc. (NYSE: VLTA) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 123.41 million has total of 168,913K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 32,310 K in contrast with the sum of -276,600 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 15,340 K and last quarter income was -37,430 K.