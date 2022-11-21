Nordic American Tankers Limited (NAT) with a beta value of 0.14 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE: NAT) on November 18, 2022, started off the session at the price of $3.64. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.75 and dropped to $3.59 before settling in for the closing price of $3.63. Within the past 52 weeks, NAT’s price has moved between $1.40 and $3.68.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions. Sponsored

Over the past five-year period, the drop rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Industrials sector was -11.80%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -414.50%. With a float of $203.06 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $208.80 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 19 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -35.01, operating margin of -42.99, and the pretax margin is -61.01.

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NAT) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Marine Shipping industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Nordic American Tankers Limited is 1.90%, while institutional ownership is 38.00%.

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NAT) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.02) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of -61.01 while generating a return on equity of -20.78. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -414.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE: NAT) Trading Performance Indicators

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NAT) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.10 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.68.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.84, a number that is poised to hit 0.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.32 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Nordic American Tankers Limited (NAT)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 5.65 million, its volume of 5.63 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 83.50%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.20.

During the past 100 days, Nordic American Tankers Limited’s (NAT) raw stochastic average was set at 93.85%, which indicates a significant increase from 82.09% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 55.90% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 69.74% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.13, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.50. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $3.72 in the near term. At $3.82, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $3.88. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.56, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.50. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $3.40.

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE: NAT) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 757.91 million based on 193,459K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 191,080 K and income totals -171,330 K. The company made 34,750 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -3,950 K in sales during its previous quarter.