NOTV (Inotiv Inc.) dropped -15.69 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

Inotiv Inc. (NASDAQ: NOTV) kicked off on November 18, 2022, at the price of $6.39, down -15.69% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.39 and dropped to $4.45 before settling in for the closing price of $6.82. Over the past 52 weeks, NOTV has traded in a range of $6.55-$60.66.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Healthcare Sector giant was 34.40%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 282.00%. With a float of $19.14 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $25.51 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 541 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +33.65, operating margin of +1.66, and the pretax margin is +6.83.

Inotiv Inc. (NOTV) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Diagnostics & Research Industry. The insider ownership of Inotiv Inc. is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 47.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 01, was worth 21,123. In this transaction Director of this company sold 1,000 shares at a rate of $21.12, taking the stock ownership to the 63,388 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 17, when Company’s Director sold 1,000 for $19.10, making the entire transaction worth $19,100. This insider now owns 64,388 shares in total.

Inotiv Inc. (NOTV) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.15 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.02) by -$0.13. This company achieved a net margin of +12.16 while generating a return on equity of 19.33. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.25 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 282.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Inotiv Inc. (NASDAQ: NOTV) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Inotiv Inc.’s (NOTV) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.41.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.55, a number that is poised to hit -0.36 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.12 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Inotiv Inc. (NOTV)

Looking closely at Inotiv Inc. (NASDAQ: NOTV), its last 5-days average volume was 2.98 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.31 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 12.96%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.97.

During the past 100 days, Inotiv Inc.’s (NOTV) raw stochastic average was set at 5.71%, which indicates a significant decrease from 7.73% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 341.25% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 169.12% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $18.60, while its 200-day Moving Average is $19.27. However, in the short run, Inotiv Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $6.61. Second resistance stands at $7.47. The third major resistance level sits at $8.55. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.67, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.59. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $2.73.

Inotiv Inc. (NASDAQ: NOTV) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 174.51 million has total of 25,594K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 89,610 K in contrast with the sum of 10,900 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 172,670 K and last quarter income was -3,730 K.