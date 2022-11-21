Now that American Well Corporation’s volume has hit 1.2 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

A new trading day began on November 18, 2022, with American Well Corporation (NYSE: AMWL) stock priced at $3.96, down -2.60% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.96 and dropped to $3.73 before settling in for the closing price of $3.85. AMWL’s price has ranged from $2.52 to $7.94 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 27.10%. With a float of $187.68 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $277.39 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 1035 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +34.90, operating margin of -71.47, and the pretax margin is -70.82.

American Well Corporation (AMWL) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Health Information Services Industry. The insider ownership of American Well Corporation is 5.00%, while institutional ownership is 54.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 02, was worth 7,176. In this transaction Director of this company sold 1,808 shares at a rate of $3.97, taking the stock ownership to the 93,453 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 02, when Company’s Director sold 2,377 for $3.98, making the entire transaction worth $9,461. This insider now owns 68,918 shares in total.

American Well Corporation (AMWL) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.25 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -69.76 while generating a return on equity of -14.32. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.24 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 27.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

American Well Corporation (NYSE: AMWL) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are American Well Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 6.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.92.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.95, a number that is poised to hit -0.26 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.72 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of American Well Corporation (AMWL)

American Well Corporation (NYSE: AMWL) saw its 5-day average volume 1.46 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 2.3 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 38.98%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.26.

During the past 100 days, American Well Corporation’s (AMWL) raw stochastic average was set at 22.27%, which indicates a significant decrease from 29.51% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 60.42% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 66.12% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.81, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.99. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $3.90 in the near term. At $4.04, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $4.13. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.67, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.58. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.44.

American Well Corporation (NYSE: AMWL) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.06 billion, the company has a total of 275,410K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 252,790 K while annual income is -176,330 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 69,210 K while its latest quarter income was -70,080 K.