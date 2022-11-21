Now that Aurora Cannabis Inc.’s volume has hit 9.41 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

On November 18, 2022, Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ: ACB) opened at $1.46, lower -6.90% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.46 and dropped to $1.33 before settling in for the closing price of $1.45. Price fluctuations for ACB have ranged from $0.98 to $7.94 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Healthcare sector saw sales topped by 65.10%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -95.30% at the time writing. With a float of $307.43 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $324.33 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 1338 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -65.98, operating margin of -157.59, and the pretax margin is -777.01.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Aurora Cannabis Inc. is 0.07%, while institutional ownership is 19.46%.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $0 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.15) by $0.15. This company achieved a net margin of -776.02 while generating a return on equity of -127.25. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -95.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ: ACB) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.97.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -7.75, a number that is poised to hit -0.08 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.22 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB)

The latest stats from [Aurora Cannabis Inc., ACB] show that its last 5-days average volume of 14.38 million was superior to 9.93 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 53.79%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.14.

During the past 100 days, Aurora Cannabis Inc.’s (ACB) raw stochastic average was set at 38.54%, which indicates a significant decrease from 38.64% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 112.14% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 101.39% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.2824, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.2152. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.4300. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.5100. The third major resistance level sits at $1.5600. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.3000, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.2500. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.1700.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ: ACB) Key Stats

There are currently 300,391K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 626.00 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 174,880 K according to its annual income of -1,357 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 37,770 K and its income totaled -39,560 K.