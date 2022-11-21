Now that Opendoor Technologies Inc.’s volume has hit 48.99 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: OPEN) on November 18, 2022, started off the session at the price of $1.88, plunging -8.02% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.92 and dropped to $1.65 before settling in for the closing price of $1.87. Within the past 52 weeks, OPEN’s price has moved between $1.46 and $21.05.

A company in the Real Estate sector has jumped its sales by 88.30% annually for the last half of the decade. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -138.80%. With a float of $537.39 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $629.53 million.

In an organization with 2816 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +9.10, operating margin of -7.03, and the pretax margin is -8.24.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Real Estate Services industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Opendoor Technologies Inc. is 7.10%, while institutional ownership is 69.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 16, was worth 289,993. In this transaction President of this company sold 151,030 shares at a rate of $1.92, taking the stock ownership to the 3,367,016 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 16, when Company’s CEO sold 67,629 for $1.92, making the entire transaction worth $129,854. This insider now owns 32,751,029 shares in total.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.08) by -$0.17. This company achieved a net margin of -8.25 while generating a return on equity of -34.41. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.46 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -138.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.20% during the next five years compared to -67.40% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: OPEN) Trading Performance Indicators

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.00 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.07.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.83, a number that is poised to hit -0.79 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.47 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 26.1 million. That was better than the volume of 18.78 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 47.08%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.28.

During the past 100 days, Opendoor Technologies Inc.’s (OPEN) raw stochastic average was set at 5.28%, which indicates a significant decrease from 19.70% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 160.53% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 107.06% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.7860, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.7830. However, in the short run, Opendoor Technologies Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.8767. Second resistance stands at $2.0333. The third major resistance level sits at $2.1467. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.6067, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.4933. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.3367.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: OPEN) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 1.19 billion based on 634,202K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 8,021 M and income totals -662,000 K. The company made 3,361 M in profit during its latest quarter, and -928,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.