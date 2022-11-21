Open Lending Corporation (LPRO) soared 6.41 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

Open Lending Corporation (NASDAQ: LPRO) on November 18, 2022, started off the session at the price of $7.26, soaring 6.41% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $8.02 and dropped to $7.04 before settling in for the closing price of $6.71. Within the past 52 weeks, LPRO’s price has moved between $6.11 and $29.99.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 205.60%. With a float of $112.14 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $126.23 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 132 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +91.37, operating margin of +69.69, and the pretax margin is +88.65.

Open Lending Corporation (LPRO) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Credit Services industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Open Lending Corporation is 5.10%, while institutional ownership is 93.70%.

Open Lending Corporation (LPRO) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.17) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +67.74 while generating a return on equity of 157.41. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.15 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 205.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Open Lending Corporation (NASDAQ: LPRO) Trading Performance Indicators

Open Lending Corporation (LPRO) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 16.70 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.15. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 7.64.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.78, a number that is poised to hit 0.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.54 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Open Lending Corporation (LPRO)

Open Lending Corporation (NASDAQ: LPRO) saw its 5-day average volume 0.82 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.9 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 47.04%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.58.

During the past 100 days, Open Lending Corporation’s (LPRO) raw stochastic average was set at 17.68%, which indicates a significant decrease from 53.93% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 96.46% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 69.27% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.76, while its 200-day Moving Average is $12.34. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $7.76 in the near term. At $8.38, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $8.74. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.78, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.42. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $5.80.

Open Lending Corporation (NASDAQ: LPRO) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 847.52 million based on 126,300K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 215,660 K and income totals 146,080 K. The company made 50,660 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 24,530 K in sales during its previous quarter.