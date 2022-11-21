Party City Holdco Inc. (PRTY) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -42.66% last month.

November 18, 2022, Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE: PRTY) trading session started at the price of $0.8677, that was 2.89% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.905 and dropped to $0.84 before settling in for the closing price of $0.85. A 52-week range for PRTY has been $0.72 – $6.92.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions. Sponsored

Annual sales at Consumer Cyclical sector company slipped by -1.00% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 98.90%. With a float of $109.88 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $113.22 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 6400 employees.

Party City Holdco Inc. (PRTY) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Party City Holdco Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Party City Holdco Inc. is 5.30%, while institutional ownership is 61.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 09, was worth 642,566. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 444,375 shares at a rate of $1.45, taking the stock ownership to the 19,557,248 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 08, when Company’s 10% Owner bought 470,000 for $3.46, making the entire transaction worth $1,627,939. This insider now owns 20,001,623 shares in total.

Party City Holdco Inc. (PRTY) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.1 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.06) by $0.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.3 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 98.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 12.58% during the next five years compared to -15.60% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE: PRTY) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Party City Holdco Inc. (PRTY) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.04.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.30, a number that is poised to hit 0.15 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.17 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Party City Holdco Inc. (PRTY)

Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE: PRTY) saw its 5-day average volume 12.72 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 5.22 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 22.78%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.16.

During the past 100 days, Party City Holdco Inc.’s (PRTY) raw stochastic average was set at 7.37%, which indicates a significant decrease from 14.19% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 249.39% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 142.47% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.5540, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.2448. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.9044 in the near term. At $0.9372, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.9694. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.8394, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.8072. The third support level lies at $0.7744 if the price breaches the second support level.

Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE: PRTY) Key Stats

There are 113,316K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 95.95 million. As of now, sales total 2,171 M while income totals -6,530 K. Its latest quarter income was 502,190 K while its last quarter net income were -372,990 K.