Recent developments with Rithm Capital Corp. (RITM) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 1.74 cents.

Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE: RITM) kicked off on November 18, 2022, at the price of $8.79, up 0.12% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $8.93 and dropped to $8.64 before settling in for the closing price of $8.69. Over the past 52 weeks, RITM has traded in a range of $6.86-$11.75.

Annual sales at Real Estate sector company grew by 22.90% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 142.80%. With a float of $471.54 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $473.72 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 7330 employees.

Rithm Capital Corp. (RITM) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the REIT – Mortgage Industry. The insider ownership of Rithm Capital Corp. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 49.50%.

Rithm Capital Corp. (RITM) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.3) by $0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.31 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 142.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 14.14% during the next five years compared to -6.50% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE: RITM) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Rithm Capital Corp.’s (RITM) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.84.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.95, a number that is poised to hit 0.31 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.36 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Rithm Capital Corp. (RITM)

Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE: RITM) saw its 5-day average volume 3.87 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 5.48 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 45.69%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.29.

During the past 100 days, Rithm Capital Corp.’s (RITM) raw stochastic average was set at 43.99%, which indicates a significant decrease from 61.04% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 40.96% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 38.47% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.15, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.76. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $8.87 in the near term. At $9.05, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $9.16. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.58, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.47. The third support level lies at $8.29 if the price breaches the second support level.

Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE: RITM) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 4.12 billion has total of 473,715K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,795 M in contrast with the sum of 772,230 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 709,360 K and last quarter income was 146,880 K.