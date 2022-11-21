Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RXRX) is expecting 1.76% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

A new trading day began on November 18, 2022, with Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: RXRX) stock priced at $11.19, down -10.07% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $11.19 and dropped to $9.19 before settling in for the closing price of $10.92. RXRX’s price has ranged from $4.92 to $21.19 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -177.30%. With a float of $160.95 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $173.44 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 400 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RXRX) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 5.50%, while institutional ownership is 68.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 17, was worth 175,402. In this transaction President and COO of this company sold 16,000 shares at a rate of $10.96, taking the stock ownership to the 203,654 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 16, when Company’s Director sold 17,770 for $11.12, making the entire transaction worth $197,610. This insider now owns 7,654,927 shares in total.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RXRX) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.38 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.29 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -177.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: RXRX) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 5.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 72.12.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.44, a number that is poised to hit -0.25 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.46 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RXRX)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.11 million, its volume of 1.64 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 35.40%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.00.

During the past 100 days, Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (RXRX) raw stochastic average was set at 34.91%, which indicates a significant increase from 15.37% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 92.87% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 92.35% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $11.01, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.96. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $10.94 in the near term. At $12.07, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $12.94. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.94, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.07. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $6.94.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: RXRX) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 2.07 billion, the company has a total of 189,556K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 10,180 K while annual income is -186,480 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 13,160 K while its latest quarter income was -60,450 K.