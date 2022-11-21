Rent the Runway Inc. (RENT) average volume reaches $1.09M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

Rent the Runway Inc. (NASDAQ: RENT) kicked off on November 18, 2022, at the price of $1.44, down -13.89% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.44 and dropped to $1.20 before settling in for the closing price of $1.44. Over the past 52 weeks, RENT has traded in a range of $1.37-$18.46.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -23.50%. With a float of $58.84 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $64.08 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 958 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +4.38, operating margin of -60.01, and the pretax margin is -104.33.

Rent the Runway Inc. (RENT) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Apparel Retail Industry. The insider ownership of Rent the Runway Inc. is 5.30%, while institutional ownership is 76.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 02, was worth 18,303. In this transaction Chief Supply Chain Officer of this company sold 10,098 shares at a rate of $1.81, taking the stock ownership to the 537,995 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 02, when Company’s GC & Secretary sold 893 for $1.81, making the entire transaction worth $1,619. This insider now owns 203,001 shares in total.

Rent the Runway Inc. (RENT) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 7/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.53 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.65) by $0.12. This company achieved a net margin of -104.18. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.51 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -23.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Rent the Runway Inc. (NASDAQ: RENT) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Rent the Runway Inc.’s (RENT) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 3.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.35.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.22, a number that is poised to hit -0.56 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.91 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Rent the Runway Inc. (RENT)

Looking closely at Rent the Runway Inc. (NASDAQ: RENT), its last 5-days average volume was 1.13 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.98 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 20.91%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.19.

During the past 100 days, Rent the Runway Inc.’s (RENT) raw stochastic average was set at 0.88%, which indicates a significant decrease from 4.68% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 112.12% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 124.48% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.1150, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.2348. However, in the short run, Rent the Runway Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.3867. Second resistance stands at $1.5333. The third major resistance level sits at $1.6267. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.1467, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.0533. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.9067.

Rent the Runway Inc. (NASDAQ: RENT) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 93.20 million has total of 64,704K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 203,300 K in contrast with the sum of -211,800 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 76,500 K and last quarter income was -33,900 K.