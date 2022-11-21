Rio Tinto Group (RIO) average volume reaches $4.27M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

November 18, 2022, Rio Tinto Group (NYSE: RIO) trading session started at the price of $64.99, that was 0.40% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $65.35 and dropped to $64.64 before settling in for the closing price of $64.93. A 52-week range for RIO has been $50.92 – $84.01.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions. Sponsored

Basic Materials Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 13.50% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 115.90%. With a float of $1.06 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.62 billion.

The firm has a total of 49000 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +48.84, operating margin of +44.89, and the pretax margin is +46.92.

Rio Tinto Group (RIO) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Rio Tinto Group stocks. The insider ownership of Rio Tinto Group is 6.50%, while institutional ownership is 11.10%.

Rio Tinto Group (RIO) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of +33.22 while generating a return on equity of 42.37. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 115.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -3.30% during the next five years compared to 38.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE: RIO) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Rio Tinto Group (RIO) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.77.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 10.86

Technical Analysis of Rio Tinto Group (RIO)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Rio Tinto Group, RIO], we can find that recorded value of 3.46 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 4.18 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 84.77%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.03.

During the past 100 days, Rio Tinto Group’s (RIO) raw stochastic average was set at 93.64%, which indicates a significant increase from 93.03% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 52.28% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 41.49% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $56.71, while its 200-day Moving Average is $65.82. Now, the first resistance to watch is $65.48. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $65.77. The third major resistance level sits at $66.19. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $64.77, it is likely to go to the next support level at $64.35. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $64.06.

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE: RIO) Key Stats

There are 1,255,795K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 106.42 billion. As of now, sales total 63,495 M while income totals 21,094 M.