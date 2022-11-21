Rumble Inc. (RUM) is -13.44% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ: RUM) kicked off on November 18, 2022, at the price of $9.52, up 5.28% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $10.19 and dropped to $9.4574 before settling in for the closing price of $9.47. Over the past 52 weeks, RUM has traded in a range of $6.35-$18.52.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions. Sponsored

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -968.50%. With a float of $136.09 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $280.23 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 50 employees.

Rumble Inc. (RUM) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of Rumble Inc. is 5.90%, while institutional ownership is 5.70%.

Rumble Inc. (RUM) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a return on equity of -13.11. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -968.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ: RUM) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Rumble Inc.’s (RUM) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 4.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 196.58.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.08, a number that is poised to hit -0.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.13 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Rumble Inc. (RUM)

Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ: RUM) saw its 5-day average volume 2.86 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 2.51 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 16.14%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.32.

During the past 100 days, Rumble Inc.’s (RUM) raw stochastic average was set at 33.27%, which indicates a significant increase from 18.08% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 114.13% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 123.52% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $11.48, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.28. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $10.29 in the near term. At $10.61, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $11.02. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.55, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.14. The third support level lies at $8.82 if the price breaches the second support level.

Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ: RUM) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 2.65 billion has total of 38,200K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 9,466 K in contrast with the sum of -17,910 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 10,983 K and last quarter income was -1,858 K.