RXO Inc. (RXO) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 1,226 M

On November 18, 2022, RXO Inc. (NYSE: RXO) opened at $18.36, higher 5.62% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $19.34 and dropped to $17.74 before settling in for the closing price of $18.14. Price fluctuations for RXO have ranged from $14.75 to $25.50 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 248.80% at the time writing. With a float of $115.03 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $115.11 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 5600 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +19.77, operating margin of +4.18, and the pretax margin is +4.07.

RXO Inc. (RXO) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Trucking industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of RXO Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 3.72%.

RXO Inc. (RXO) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of +3.20 while generating a return on equity of 14.03.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 248.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

RXO Inc. (NYSE: RXO) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for RXO Inc. (RXO). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.41.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.37, a number that is poised to hit 0.24 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.82 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of RXO Inc. (RXO)

The latest stats from [RXO Inc., RXO] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.06 million was inferior to 1.76 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 80.95%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.19.

Now, the first resistance to watch is $19.75. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $20.35. The third major resistance level sits at $21.35. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $18.15, it is likely to go to the next support level at $17.15. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $16.55.

RXO Inc. (NYSE: RXO) Key Stats

There are currently 115,110K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 2.09 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 4,689 M according to its annual income of 150,000 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,226 M and its income totaled 44,000 K.