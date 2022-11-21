Siyata Mobile Inc. (SYTA) 20 Days SMA touches 11.39%: The odds favor the bear

A new trading day began on November 18, 2022, with Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ: SYTA) stock priced at $0.1619, down -4.88% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.167 and dropped to $0.1524 before settling in for the closing price of $0.16. SYTA’s price has ranged from $0.11 to $7.20 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Technology Sector giant was -9.30%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 46.80%. With a float of $32.93 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $33.69 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 27 employees.

Siyata Mobile Inc. (SYTA) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Communication Equipment Industry. The insider ownership of Siyata Mobile Inc. is 2.27%, while institutional ownership is 6.20%.

Siyata Mobile Inc. (SYTA) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2021, the company reported earnings of -$1.04 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 46.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ: SYTA) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Siyata Mobile Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.87.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.59, a number that is poised to hit -0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.23 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Siyata Mobile Inc. (SYTA)

Looking closely at Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ: SYTA), its last 5-days average volume was 24.51 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 2.36 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 35.56%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.02.

During the past 100 days, Siyata Mobile Inc.’s (SYTA) raw stochastic average was set at 4.59%, which indicates a significant decrease from 31.37% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 158.08% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 180.19% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2472, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.8539. However, in the short run, Siyata Mobile Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.1632. Second resistance stands at $0.1724. The third major resistance level sits at $0.1778. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1486, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1432. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.1340.

Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ: SYTA) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 5.50 million, the company has a total of 15,121K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 7,550 K while annual income is -23,630 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 2,570 K while its latest quarter income was -500 K.