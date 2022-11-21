Spark Networks SE (LOV) posted a -21.13% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

On November 18, 2022, Spark Networks SE (NASDAQ: LOV) opened at $1.16, lower -2.61% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.42 and dropped to $1.05 before settling in for the closing price of $1.15. Price fluctuations for LOV have ranged from $1.11 to $3.85 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Communication Services Sector giant was 24.20%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -45.90% at the time writing. With a float of $22.85 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $26.17 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 269 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +36.12, operating margin of +8.73, and the pretax margin is -22.94.

Spark Networks SE (LOV) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Internet Content & Information industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Spark Networks SE is 12.30%, while institutional ownership is 38.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 13, was worth 84,750. In this transaction Director of this company bought 25,000 shares at a rate of $3.39, taking the stock ownership to the 525,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 13, when Company’s Director bought 12,810 for $3.37, making the entire transaction worth $43,194. This insider now owns 15,000 shares in total.

Spark Networks SE (LOV) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted -$3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.02) by -$3.32. This company achieved a net margin of -31.42 while generating a return on equity of -106.66. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.91 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -45.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Spark Networks SE (NASDAQ: LOV) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Spark Networks SE (LOV). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.15.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.41, a number that is poised to hit 1.81 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.14 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Spark Networks SE (LOV)

Looking closely at Spark Networks SE (NASDAQ: LOV), its last 5-days average volume was 0.18 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 76345.0. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 6.72%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.19.

During the past 100 days, Spark Networks SE’s (LOV) raw stochastic average was set at 2.50%, which indicates a significant decrease from 10.61% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 127.26% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 81.48% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.9134, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.5390. However, in the short run, Spark Networks SE’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.3433. Second resistance stands at $1.5667. The third major resistance level sits at $1.7133. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.9733, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.8267. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.6033.

Spark Networks SE (NASDAQ: LOV) Key Stats

There are currently 2,620K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 30.11 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 216,910 K according to its annual income of -68,160 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 48,180 K and its income totaled -10,710 K.