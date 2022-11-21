STLA (Stellantis N.V.) climbed 1.22 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

On November 18, 2022, Stellantis N.V. (NYSE: STLA) opened at $14.91, higher 1.22% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $14.97 and dropped to $14.775 before settling in for the closing price of $14.75. Price fluctuations for STLA have ranged from $11.37 to $21.92 over the past 52 weeks.

With a float of $2.16 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $3.21 billion.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 281595 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +18.67, operating margin of +10.61, and the pretax margin is +9.63.

Stellantis N.V. (STLA) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Auto Manufacturers industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Stellantis N.V. is 24.13%, while institutional ownership is 46.94%.

Stellantis N.V. (STLA) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2020, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.48) by $0.71. This company achieved a net margin of +8.84 while generating a return on equity of 32.36. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 20.11% during the next five years compared to 40.74% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Stellantis N.V. (NYSE: STLA) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Stellantis N.V. (STLA). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.29.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.03

Technical Analysis of Stellantis N.V. (STLA)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 5.79 million, its volume of 6.18 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 80.77%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.38.

During the past 100 days, Stellantis N.V.’s (STLA) raw stochastic average was set at 87.68%, which indicates a significant decrease from 90.30% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 40.43% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 39.87% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $13.17, while its 200-day Moving Average is $14.35. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $15.01 in the near term. At $15.09, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $15.20. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $14.81, it is likely to go to the next support level at $14.70. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $14.62.

Stellantis N.V. (NYSE: STLA) Key Stats

There are currently 3,132,827K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 47.97 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 176,778 M according to its annual income of 16,800 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 28,588 M and its income totaled 1,565 M.