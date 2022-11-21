Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM) kicked off at the price of $82.27: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE: TSM) kicked off on November 18, 2022, at the price of $82.78, up 0.97% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $82.84 and dropped to $81.00 before settling in for the closing price of $81.48. Over the past 52 weeks, TSM has traded in a range of $59.43-$145.00.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions. Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Technology Sector giant was 10.90%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 15.20%. With a float of $4.86 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $5.19 billion.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 52045 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +49.69, operating margin of +40.96, and the pretax margin is +41.42.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $1.41) by $0.38. This company achieved a net margin of +37.58 while generating a return on equity of 29.69. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 15.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 21.50% during the next five years compared to 12.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE: TSM) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited’s (TSM) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 2.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.07. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 53.56.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.50, a number that is poised to hit 1.75 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.94 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM)

Looking closely at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE: TSM), its last 5-days average volume was 25.44 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 12.92 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 91.19%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.99.

During the past 100 days, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited’s (TSM) raw stochastic average was set at 70.26%, which indicates a significant decrease from 97.15% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 53.84% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 41.12% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $69.76, while its 200-day Moving Average is $88.53. However, in the short run, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $83.07. Second resistance stands at $83.88. The third major resistance level sits at $84.91. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $81.23, it is likely to go to the next support level at $80.20. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $79.39.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE: TSM) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 405.03 billion has total of 5,186,353K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 57,225 M in contrast with the sum of 21,354 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 20,225 M and last quarter income was 9,265 M.