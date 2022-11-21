Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (TDS) is -28.10% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

On November 18, 2022, Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (NYSE: TDS) opened at $10.70, lower -1.42% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $11.07 and dropped to $10.35 before settling in for the closing price of $10.55. Price fluctuations for TDS have ranged from $10.19 to $21.47 over the past 52 weeks.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions. Sponsored

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Communication Services sector saw sales topped by 0.70%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -48.70% at the time writing. With a float of $91.11 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $114.00 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 8800 workers is very important to gauge.

Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (TDS) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Telecom Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Telephone and Data Systems Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 97.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 25, was worth 78,819. In this transaction Director of this company sold 4,300 shares at a rate of $18.33, taking the stock ownership to the 15,511 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 08, when Company’s Senior VP – Technology sold 12,702 for $19.59, making the entire transaction worth $248,832. This insider now owns 11,315 shares in total.

Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (TDS) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.06) by $0.09. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -48.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (NYSE: TDS) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (TDS). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.21.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.43, a number that is poised to hit -0.19 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.23 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (TDS)

The latest stats from [Telephone and Data Systems Inc., TDS] show that its last 5-days average volume of 3.0 million was superior to 1.1 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 9.86%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.78.

During the past 100 days, Telephone and Data Systems Inc.’s (TDS) raw stochastic average was set at 2.91%, which indicates a significant decrease from 2.94% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 127.14% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 63.56% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $14.35, while its 200-day Moving Average is $16.76. Now, the first resistance to watch is $10.86. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $11.33. The third major resistance level sits at $11.58. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $10.14, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.89. The third support level lies at $9.42 if the price breaches the second support level.

Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (NYSE: TDS) Key Stats

There are currently 113,565K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.12 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 5,329 M according to its annual income of 156,000 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,392 M and its income totaled -8,000 K.