The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 59,339 M

On November 18, 2022, The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (NYSE: GS) opened at $381.28, lower -0.15% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $382.83 and dropped to $377.39 before settling in for the closing price of $379.78. Price fluctuations for GS have ranged from $277.84 to $412.66 over the past 52 weeks.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions. Sponsored

Annual sales at Financial sector company grew by 11.30% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 140.30% at the time writing. With a float of $336.75 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $352.80 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 49100 employees.

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Capital Markets industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. is 0.56%, while institutional ownership is 71.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 16, was worth 1,893,061. In this transaction Director of this company sold 84,024 shares at a rate of $22.53, taking the stock ownership to the 494,600 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 15, when Company’s Director sold 236,105 for $23.85, making the entire transaction worth $5,631,104. This insider now owns 499,871 shares in total.

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $8.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $7.69) by $0.56. This company achieved a net margin of +33.64 while generating a return on equity of 21.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 9.81 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 140.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -9.12% during the next five years compared to 29.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (NYSE: GS) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.09. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 2.98.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 37.54, a number that is poised to hit 7.42 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 37.54 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS)

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (NYSE: GS) saw its 5-day average volume 2.56 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 2.7 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 71.13%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 8.59.

During the past 100 days, The Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s (GS) raw stochastic average was set at 90.71%, which indicates a significant increase from 77.91% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 21.77% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 29.14% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $329.95, while its 200-day Moving Average is $326.02. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $382.22 in the near term. At $385.25, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $387.66. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $376.78, it is likely to go to the next support level at $374.37. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $371.34.

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (NYSE: GS) Key Stats

There are currently 338,635K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 128.61 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 59,339 M according to its annual income of 21,635 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 11,975 M and its income totaled 3,069 M.