Warrior Met Coal Inc. (HCC) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -3.22% last month.

November 18, 2022, Warrior Met Coal Inc. (NYSE: HCC) trading session started at the price of $34.14, that was -3.19% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $34.3062 and dropped to $32.52 before settling in for the closing price of $34.45. A 52-week range for HCC has been $19.49 – $41.33.

Annual sales at Basic Materials sector company grew by 23.50% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 519.60%. With a float of $51.12 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $51.65 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 417 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +31.59, operating margin of +28.14, and the pretax margin is +18.88.

Warrior Met Coal Inc. (HCC) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Warrior Met Coal Inc. stocks. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 11, was worth 48,015. In this transaction Director of this company bought 1,500 shares at a rate of $32.01, taking the stock ownership to the 1,500 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 18, when Company’s Chief Accounting Officer sold 8,500 for $34.00, making the entire transaction worth $289,000. This insider now owns 6,545 shares in total.

Warrior Met Coal Inc. (HCC) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $5.87 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $4.97) by $0.9. This company achieved a net margin of +14.24 while generating a return on equity of 18.89. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.64 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 519.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Warrior Met Coal Inc. (NYSE: HCC) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Warrior Met Coal Inc. (HCC) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 6.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.98. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 2.52.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 13.16, a number that is poised to hit 2.20 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.71 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Warrior Met Coal Inc. (HCC)

Warrior Met Coal Inc. (NYSE: HCC) saw its 5-day average volume 0.63 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.84 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 17.14%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.70.

During the past 100 days, Warrior Met Coal Inc.’s (HCC) raw stochastic average was set at 52.07%, which indicates a significant increase from 11.07% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 47.04% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 45.91% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $33.12, while its 200-day Moving Average is $33.53. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $34.26 in the near term. At $35.18, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $36.05. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $32.48, it is likely to go to the next support level at $31.61. The third support level lies at $30.69 if the price breaches the second support level.

Warrior Met Coal Inc. (NYSE: HCC) Key Stats

There are 51,654K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 1.78 billion. As of now, sales total 1,059 M while income totals 150,880 K. Its latest quarter income was 390,180 K while its last quarter net income were 98,400 K.