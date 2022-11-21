Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 1.93 million

On November 18, 2022, Wynn Resorts Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN) opened at $78.73, lower -2.60% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $78.98 and dropped to $75.58 before settling in for the closing price of $78.03. Price fluctuations for WYNN have ranged from $50.20 to $96.50 over the past 52 weeks.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions. Sponsored

Over the past five-year period, the drop rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Consumer Cyclical sector was -2.80%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 65.70% at the time writing. With a float of $96.11 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $112.71 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 26950 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +13.00, operating margin of -10.30, and the pretax margin is -26.88.

Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Resorts & Casinos industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Wynn Resorts Limited is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 66.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 19, was worth 132,274. In this transaction Director of this company sold 2,000 shares at a rate of $66.14, taking the stock ownership to the 6,781 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 08, when Company’s Director sold 2,000 for $67.11, making the entire transaction worth $134,220. This insider now owns 8,781 shares in total.

Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted -$0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$1.02) by $0.2. This company achieved a net margin of -20.08. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.2 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 65.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.33.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -5.54, a number that is poised to hit -0.71 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.41 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 3.4 million, its volume of 2.59 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 72.36%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.59.

During the past 100 days, Wynn Resorts Limited’s (WYNN) raw stochastic average was set at 84.84%, which indicates a significant increase from 70.72% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 56.45% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 59.04% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $65.35, while its 200-day Moving Average is $68.18. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $78.13 in the near term. At $80.25, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $81.53. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $74.73, it is likely to go to the next support level at $73.45. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $71.33.

Wynn Resorts Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN) Key Stats

There are currently 113,314K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 8.84 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 3,764 M according to its annual income of -755,790 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 889,720 K and its income totaled -142,890 K.