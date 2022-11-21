Zomedica Corp. (ZOM) posted a -10.13% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

On November 18, 2022, Zomedica Corp. (AMEX: ZOM) opened at $0.21, higher 0.47% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.22 and dropped to $0.21 before settling in for the closing price of $0.21. Price fluctuations for ZOM have ranged from $0.17 to $0.50 over the past 52 weeks.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions. Sponsored

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 58.60% at the time writing. With a float of $965.42 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $979.95 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 47 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +46.32, operating margin of -517.14, and the pretax margin is -501.22.

Zomedica Corp. (ZOM) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Zomedica Corp. is 1.48%, while institutional ownership is 9.70%.

Zomedica Corp. (ZOM) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2020, the company posted -$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -444.78 while generating a return on equity of -11.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 58.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Zomedica Corp. (AMEX: ZOM) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Zomedica Corp. (ZOM). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 17.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 17.35.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.02

Technical Analysis of Zomedica Corp. (ZOM)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 16.01 million, its volume of 8.27 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 7.57%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.01.

During the past 100 days, Zomedica Corp.’s (ZOM) raw stochastic average was set at 7.52%, which indicates a significant decrease from 9.07% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 67.85% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 74.22% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2217, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.2667. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.2199 in the near term. At $0.2242, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.2274. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2124, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2092. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.2049.

Zomedica Corp. (AMEX: ZOM) Key Stats

There are currently 979,900K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 209.91 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 4,130 K according to its annual income of -18,380 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 4,250 K and its income totaled -5,270 K.