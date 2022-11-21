ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -40.79% last month.

November 18, 2022, ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ZI) trading session started at the price of $26.72, that was 1.68% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $26.93 and dropped to $25.89 before settling in for the closing price of $26.17. A 52-week range for ZI has been $23.29 – $79.17.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 372.90%. With a float of $295.74 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $401.96 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 2742 workers is very important to gauge.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. is 5.30%, while institutional ownership is 90.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 10, was worth 216,929. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 5,000 shares at a rate of $43.39, taking the stock ownership to the 1,137,531 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 03, when Company’s Pres, Chief Operating Officer sold 17,797 for $41.97, making the entire transaction worth $746,853. This insider now owns 577,329 shares in total.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.17) by $0.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.21 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 372.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ZI) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 10.37. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 33.04.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.22, a number that is poised to hit 0.22 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.99 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI)

The latest stats from [ZoomInfo Technologies Inc., ZI] show that its last 5-days average volume of 10.36 million was superior to 4.21 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 34.36%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.83.

During the past 100 days, ZoomInfo Technologies Inc.’s (ZI) raw stochastic average was set at 11.62%, which indicates a significant decrease from 14.68% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 162.97% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 85.25% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $40.02, while its 200-day Moving Average is $44.79. Now, the first resistance to watch is $27.06. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $27.52. The third major resistance level sits at $28.10. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $26.02, it is likely to go to the next support level at $25.44. The third support level lies at $24.98 if the price breaches the second support level.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ZI) Key Stats

There are 403,657K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 10.56 billion. As of now, sales total 747,200 K while income totals 116,800 K. Its latest quarter income was 287,600 K while its last quarter net income were 17,900 K.