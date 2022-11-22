$1.17M in average volume shows that The Lion Electric Company (LEV) is heading in the right direction

On November 18, 2022, The Lion Electric Company (NYSE: LEV) opened at $3.14, lower -3.22% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.14 and dropped to $2.99 before settling in for the closing price of $3.11. Price fluctuations for LEV have ranged from $2.36 to $11.67 over the past 52 weeks.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions. Sponsored

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 48.30% at the time writing. With a float of $82.27 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $191.79 million.

In an organization with 1350 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

The Lion Electric Company (LEV) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Farm & Heavy Construction Machinery industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of The Lion Electric Company is 56.70%, while institutional ownership is 9.80%.

The Lion Electric Company (LEV) Latest Financial update

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 48.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

The Lion Electric Company (NYSE: LEV) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for The Lion Electric Company (LEV). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.09.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.26, a number that is poised to hit -0.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.32 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of The Lion Electric Company (LEV)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.1 million. That was better than the volume of 0.86 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 12.61%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.22.

During the past 100 days, The Lion Electric Company’s (LEV) raw stochastic average was set at 19.70%, which indicates a significant increase from 4.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 89.19% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 67.91% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.02, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.30. However, in the short run, The Lion Electric Company’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $3.10. Second resistance stands at $3.20. The third major resistance level sits at $3.25. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.95, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.90. The third support level lies at $2.80 if the price breaches the second support level.

The Lion Electric Company (NYSE: LEV) Key Stats

There are currently 194,712K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 590.89 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 57,710 K according to its annual income of -43,330 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 40,980 K and its income totaled -17,200 K.