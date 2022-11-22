$1.38M in average volume shows that Ouster Inc. (OUST) is heading in the right direction

Ouster Inc. (NYSE: OUST) kicked off on November 18, 2022, at the price of $1.30, down -9.45% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.30 and dropped to $1.15 before settling in for the closing price of $1.27. Over the past 52 weeks, OUST has traded in a range of $0.76-$7.16.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -6.00%. With a float of $122.02 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $181.36 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 278 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +27.06, operating margin of -296.95, and the pretax margin is -288.21.

Ouster Inc. (OUST) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Electronic Components Industry. The insider ownership of Ouster Inc. is 4.50%, while institutional ownership is 28.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 16, was worth 3,818. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 3,108 shares at a rate of $1.23, taking the stock ownership to the 2,349,390 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 16, when Company’s EVP of Global Operations sold 2,499 for $1.23, making the entire transaction worth $3,070. This insider now owns 1,611,151 shares in total.

Ouster Inc. (OUST) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.16 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.17) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -279.89 while generating a return on equity of -47.73. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.16 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -6.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Ouster Inc. (NYSE: OUST) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Ouster Inc.’s (OUST) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 5.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.59.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.72, a number that is poised to hit -0.18 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.60 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ouster Inc. (OUST)

Ouster Inc. (NYSE: OUST) saw its 5-day average volume 1.3 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.75 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 63.92%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.13.

During the past 100 days, Ouster Inc.’s (OUST) raw stochastic average was set at 29.43%, which indicates a significant decrease from 46.98% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 134.72% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 103.42% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.0720, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.2389. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.2500 in the near term. At $1.3500, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.4000. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.1000, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.0500. The third support level lies at $0.9500 if the price breaches the second support level.

Ouster Inc. (NYSE: OUST) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 234.40 million has total of 184,531K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 33,580 K in contrast with the sum of -93,980 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 11,200 K and last quarter income was -35,990 K.