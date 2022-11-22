$1.43M in average volume shows that Albemarle Corporation (ALB) is heading in the right direction

Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB) on November 21, 2022, started off the session at the price of $275.16, soaring 2.13% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $286.53 and dropped to $269.57 before settling in for the closing price of $276.98. Within the past 52 weeks, ALB’s price has moved between $169.93 and $334.55.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Basic Materials sector was 4.40%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -69.80%. With a float of $116.96 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $117.14 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 6000 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +30.30, operating margin of +16.01, and the pretax margin is +4.02.

Albemarle Corporation (ALB) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Specialty Chemicals industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Albemarle Corporation is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 87.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 11, was worth 2,923,543. In this transaction EVP, Chief Admin Officer of this company sold 9,072 shares at a rate of $322.26, taking the stock ownership to the 8,507 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 08, when Company’s President, Lithium sold 2,390 for $307.80, making the entire transaction worth $735,642. This insider now owns 15,564 shares in total.

Albemarle Corporation (ALB) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $3.26) by $0.19. This company achieved a net margin of +3.72 while generating a return on equity of 2.50. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 8.38 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -69.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 77.17% during the next five years compared to -22.90% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB) Trading Performance Indicators

Albemarle Corporation (ALB) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.10 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.93.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 13.19, a number that is poised to hit 7.72 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 27.82 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Albemarle Corporation (ALB)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.3 million, its volume of 1.79 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 9.64%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 15.04.

During the past 100 days, Albemarle Corporation’s (ALB) raw stochastic average was set at 64.44%, which indicates a significant increase from 38.52% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 62.23% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 50.28% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $279.10, while its 200-day Moving Average is $239.26. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $289.75 in the near term. At $296.62, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $306.71. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $272.79, it is likely to go to the next support level at $262.70. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $255.83.

Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 33.20 billion based on 117,153K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 3,328 M and income totals 123,670 K. The company made 2,092 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 897,220 K in sales during its previous quarter.