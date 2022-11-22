$10.71M in average volume shows that Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY) is heading in the right direction

Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NYSE: NLY) on November 21, 2022, started off the session at the price of $19.91, soaring 3.01% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $20.595 and dropped to $19.79 before settling in for the closing price of $19.91. Within the past 52 weeks, NLY’s price has moved between $15.11 and $34.16.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Real Estate Sector giant was 5.60%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 318.80%. With a float of $466.49 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $467.87 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 171 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +96.72, operating margin of +390.22, and the pretax margin is +319.89.

Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards REIT – Mortgage industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Annaly Capital Management Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 55.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 17, was worth 1,112,000. In this transaction CEO and President of this company bought 200,000 shares at a rate of $5.56, taking the stock ownership to the 1,669,013 shares.

Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.99) by $0.07. This company achieved a net margin of +318.42 while generating a return on equity of 17.59. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.89 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 318.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -4.98% during the next five years compared to 2.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NYSE: NLY) Trading Performance Indicators

Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.42.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 8.03, a number that is poised to hit 0.88 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.48 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY)

Looking closely at Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NYSE: NLY), its last 5-days average volume was 6.12 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 8.23 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 50.21%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.81.

During the past 100 days, Annaly Capital Management Inc.’s (NLY) raw stochastic average was set at 42.02%, which indicates a significant decrease from 71.10% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 52.72% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 50.12% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $19.38, while its 200-day Moving Average is $24.82. However, in the short run, Annaly Capital Management Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $20.81. Second resistance stands at $21.10. The third major resistance level sits at $21.61. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $20.00, it is likely to go to the next support level at $19.49. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $19.20.

Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NYSE: NLY) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 9.60 billion based on 467,866K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 2,836 M and income totals 2,390 M. The company made 160,130 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -275,260 K in sales during its previous quarter.