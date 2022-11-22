12.17% volatility in Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (FRSX) last month: This is a red flag warning

A new trading day began on November 21, 2022, with Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: FRSX) stock priced at $0.7904, down -16.93% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.8199 and dropped to $0.63 before settling in for the closing price of $0.82. FRSX’s price has ranged from $0.48 to $2.60 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -228.60%. With a float of $64.57 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $64.57 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 68 employees.

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (FRSX) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2021, the company reported earnings of -$0.06 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -228.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: FRSX) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 97.03.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.20, a number that is poised to hit -0.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.25 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (FRSX)

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: FRSX) saw its 5-day average volume 2.18 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.44 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 67.68%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.08.

During the past 100 days, Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd.’s (FRSX) raw stochastic average was set at 40.20%, which indicates a significant increase from 40.20% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 163.00% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 92.51% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.5696, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.7833. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.7907 in the near term. At $0.9003, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.9806. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.6008, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.5205. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.4109.

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: FRSX) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 35.71 million, the company has a total of 64,572K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 120 K while annual income is -15,040 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 210 K while its latest quarter income was -10,120 K.