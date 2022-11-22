14.75% volatility in Venus Concept Inc. (VERO) last month: This is a red flag warning

Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ: VERO) kicked off on November 21, 2022, at the price of $0.22, up 10.86% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.2239 and dropped to $0.18 before settling in for the closing price of $0.18. Over the past 52 weeks, VERO has traded in a range of $0.15-$2.21.

A company in the Healthcare sector has jumped its sales by 46.60% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 81.90%. With a float of $63.55 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $64.13 million.

In an organization with 407 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +70.15, operating margin of -16.61, and the pretax margin is -21.63.

Venus Concept Inc. (VERO) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Medical Devices Industry. The insider ownership of Venus Concept Inc. is 1.70%, while institutional ownership is 75.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 16, was worth 35,403. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company bought 60,000 shares at a rate of $0.59, taking the stock ownership to the 126,663 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 12, when Company’s VP, Global HR bought 12,782 for $0.71, making the entire transaction worth $9,083. This insider now owns 12,782 shares in total.

Venus Concept Inc. (VERO) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.16 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.07) by -$0.09. This company achieved a net margin of -21.79 while generating a return on equity of -54.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 81.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ: VERO) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Venus Concept Inc.’s (VERO) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 2.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.11.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.56, a number that is poised to hit -0.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.35 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Venus Concept Inc. (VERO)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.86 million. That was better than the volume of 0.33 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 36.80%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.03.

During the past 100 days, Venus Concept Inc.’s (VERO) raw stochastic average was set at 7.94%, which indicates a significant decrease from 57.47% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 128.65% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 135.37% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.3349, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.7565. However, in the short run, Venus Concept Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.2226. Second resistance stands at $0.2452. The third major resistance level sits at $0.2665. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1787, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1574. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.1348.

Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ: VERO) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 12.33 million has total of 67,585K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 105,620 K in contrast with the sum of -23,010 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 21,540 K and last quarter income was -14,610 K.