3.17% volatility in United Airlines Holdings Inc. (UAL) last month: This is a red flag warning

United Airlines Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: UAL) on November 21, 2022, started off the session at the price of $43.865, plunging -0.89% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $44.30 and dropped to $43.22 before settling in for the closing price of $43.82. Within the past 52 weeks, UAL’s price has moved between $30.54 and $53.12.

Annual sales at Industrials sector company slipped by -7.60% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 75.90%. With a float of $325.89 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $326.80 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 90800 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -15.07, operating margin of -17.82, and the pretax margin is -10.38.

United Airlines Holdings Inc. (UAL) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Airlines industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of United Airlines Holdings Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 60.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 20, was worth 1,186,278. In this transaction EVP & Chief Growth Officer of this company sold 30,000 shares at a rate of $39.54, taking the stock ownership to the 25,258 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 26, when Company’s Director bought 25,000 for $35.64, making the entire transaction worth $890,940. This insider now owns 150,000 shares in total.

United Airlines Holdings Inc. (UAL) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $2.27) by $0.54. This company achieved a net margin of -7.97 while generating a return on equity of -35.74. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 75.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

United Airlines Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: UAL) Trading Performance Indicators

United Airlines Holdings Inc. (UAL) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.00 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.34. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 7.69.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.38, a number that is poised to hit 2.13 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.69 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of United Airlines Holdings Inc. (UAL)

United Airlines Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: UAL) saw its 5-day average volume 5.03 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 12.16 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 50.12%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.52.

During the past 100 days, United Airlines Holdings Inc.’s (UAL) raw stochastic average was set at 84.70%, which indicates a significant increase from 61.09% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 33.11% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 44.50% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $38.74, while its 200-day Moving Average is $40.83. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $44.08 in the near term. At $44.73, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $45.16. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $43.00, it is likely to go to the next support level at $42.57. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $41.92.

United Airlines Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: UAL) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 14.01 billion based on 326,745K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 24,634 M and income totals -1,964 M. The company made 12,877 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 942,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.