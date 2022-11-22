3.49% volatility in Zions Bancorporation National Association (ZION) last month: This is a red flag warning

A new trading day began on November 21, 2022, with Zions Bancorporation National Association (NASDAQ: ZION) stock priced at $50.76, up 0.26% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $51.305 and dropped to $50.42 before settling in for the closing price of $50.68. ZION’s price has ranged from $46.58 to $75.44 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Financial sector has jumped its sales by 3.00% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 124.50%. With a float of $147.16 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $149.63 million.

In an organization with 9685 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Zions Bancorporation National Association (ZION) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Banks – Regional Industry. The insider ownership of Zions Bancorporation National Association is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 85.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 17, was worth 25,264. In this transaction Senior Vice President of this company bought 500 shares at a rate of $50.53, taking the stock ownership to the 4,050 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 17, when Company’s Senior Vice President bought 2,000 for $50.45, making the entire transaction worth $100,910. This insider now owns 79,918 shares in total.

Zions Bancorporation National Association (ZION) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $1.4 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.61 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 124.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation National Association (NASDAQ: ZION) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Zions Bancorporation National Association’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.13. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 11.31.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.29, a number that is poised to hit 1.68 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.71 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Zions Bancorporation National Association (ZION)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.62 million. That was better than the volume of 1.49 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 20.62%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.10.

During the past 100 days, Zions Bancorporation National Association’s (ZION) raw stochastic average was set at 32.12%, which indicates a significant decrease from 38.77% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 50.31% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 36.01% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $52.23, while its 200-day Moving Average is $57.37. However, in the short run, Zions Bancorporation National Association’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $51.27. Second resistance stands at $51.73. The third major resistance level sits at $52.16. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $50.38, it is likely to go to the next support level at $49.96. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $49.50.

Zions Bancorporation National Association (NASDAQ: ZION) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 7.61 billion, the company has a total of 149,618K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 2,970 M while annual income is 1,129 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 872,000 K while its latest quarter income was 217,000 K.