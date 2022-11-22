-36.02% percent quarterly performance for Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. (TSHA) is not indicative of the underlying story

Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ: TSHA) kicked off on November 21, 2022, at the price of $2.32, down -3.48% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.3283 and dropped to $2.12 before settling in for the closing price of $2.30. Over the past 52 weeks, TSHA has traded in a range of $1.35-$15.34.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -166.60%. With a float of $36.91 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $40.94 million.

The firm has a total of 178 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. (TSHA) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. is 3.90%, while institutional ownership is 22.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 31, was worth 3,000,000. In this transaction Director of this company bought 1,500,000 shares at a rate of $2.00, taking the stock ownership to the 1,642,202 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 23, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 3,325 for $3.47, making the entire transaction worth $11,538. This insider now owns 266,121 shares in total.

Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. (TSHA) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.84 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$1) by $0.16. This company achieved a return on equity of -100.68. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.78 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -166.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ: TSHA) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Taysha Gene Therapies Inc.’s (TSHA) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.30.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -4.12, a number that is poised to hit -0.36 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.93 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. (TSHA)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Taysha Gene Therapies Inc., TSHA], we can find that recorded value of 1.06 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.84 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 60.76%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.29.

During the past 100 days, Taysha Gene Therapies Inc.’s (TSHA) raw stochastic average was set at 23.25%, which indicates a significant decrease from 55.81% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 117.36% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 162.91% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.06, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.97. Now, the first resistance to watch is $2.33. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $2.43. The third major resistance level sits at $2.53. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.12, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.01. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.91.

Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ: TSHA) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 141.59 million has total of 62,442K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 0 K in contrast with the sum of -174,520 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 0 K and last quarter income was -26,310 K.