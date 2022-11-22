4.48% volatility in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK) last month: This is a red flag warning

On November 21, 2022, Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ: SBLK) opened at $19.38, higher 3.43% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $20.275 and dropped to $19.26 before settling in for the closing price of $19.53. Price fluctuations for SBLK have ranged from $16.85 to $33.99 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Industrials sector company grew by 45.10% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -5.60% at the time writing. With a float of $93.36 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $102.22 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 181 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +55.66, operating margin of +51.49, and the pretax margin is +47.67.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Marine Shipping industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is 19.80%, while institutional ownership is 48.60%.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $2 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $1.75) by $0.25. This company achieved a net margin of +47.68 while generating a return on equity of 37.50. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.32 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -5.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ: SBLK) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.25. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 5.09.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 8.70, a number that is poised to hit 1.18 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.70 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK)

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ: SBLK) saw its 5-day average volume 2.35 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 2.56 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 39.62%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.97.

During the past 100 days, Star Bulk Carriers Corp.’s (SBLK) raw stochastic average was set at 30.54%, which indicates a significant decrease from 66.36% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 53.86% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 52.55% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $19.34, while its 200-day Moving Average is $25.21. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $20.56 in the near term. At $20.93, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $21.58. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $19.55, it is likely to go to the next support level at $18.90. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $18.53.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ: SBLK) Key Stats

There are currently 102,295K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 2.11 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,427 M according to its annual income of 680,530 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 417,330 K and its income totaled 200,150 K.