5.84% volatility in Q2 Holdings Inc. (QTWO) last month: This is a red flag warning

On November 21, 2022, Q2 Holdings Inc. (NYSE: QTWO) opened at $25.55, lower -2.82% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $25.82 and dropped to $24.78 before settling in for the closing price of $25.88. Price fluctuations for QTWO have ranged from $20.93 to $90.85 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Technology sector has jumped its sales by 27.10% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 24.40% at the time writing. With a float of $55.31 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $57.36 million.

In an organization with 2024 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +41.53, operating margin of -14.70, and the pretax margin is -22.28.

Q2 Holdings Inc. (QTWO) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Application industry is another important factor to consider. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 10, was worth 104,368. In this transaction Chief Revenue Officer of this company sold 2,593 shares at a rate of $40.25, taking the stock ownership to the 69,136 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 04, when Company’s SVP, General Counsel sold 5,835 for $58.76, making the entire transaction worth $342,865. This insider now owns 15,136 shares in total.

Q2 Holdings Inc. (QTWO) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.05) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -22.61 while generating a return on equity of -18.58. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 24.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 34.40% during the next five years compared to -16.90% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Q2 Holdings Inc. (NYSE: QTWO) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Q2 Holdings Inc. (QTWO). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.66. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 79.37.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.78, a number that is poised to hit 0.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.52 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Q2 Holdings Inc. (QTWO)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.43 million. That was inferior than the volume of 0.49 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 45.47%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.85.

During the past 100 days, Q2 Holdings Inc.’s (QTWO) raw stochastic average was set at 14.52%, which indicates a significant decrease from 40.69% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 85.50% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 61.99% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $31.02, while its 200-day Moving Average is $45.16. However, in the short run, Q2 Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $25.72. Second resistance stands at $26.29. The third major resistance level sits at $26.76. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $24.68, it is likely to go to the next support level at $24.21. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $23.64.

Q2 Holdings Inc. (NYSE: QTWO) Key Stats

There are currently 57,517K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.47 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 498,720 K according to its annual income of -112,750 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 144,750 K and its income totaled -27,790 K.