7.77% volatility in Definitive Healthcare Corp. (DH) last month: This is a red flag warning

November 21, 2022, Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ: DH) trading session started at the price of $10.69, that was -2.13% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $10.74 and dropped to $10.27 before settling in for the closing price of $10.80. A 52-week range for DH has been $9.53 – $35.38.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 44.20%. With a float of $51.93 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $102.91 million.

In an organization with 676 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +52.23, operating margin of -11.25, and the pretax margin is -36.46.

Definitive Healthcare Corp. (DH) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Definitive Healthcare Corp. stocks. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 07, was worth 5,193,000. In this transaction Executive Chairman of this company bought 450,000 shares at a rate of $11.54, taking the stock ownership to the 450,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 09, when Company’s Director sold 1,016,000 for $22.75, making the entire transaction worth $23,114,000. This insider now owns 2,508,971 shares in total.

Definitive Healthcare Corp. (DH) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.05) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -30.71 while generating a return on equity of -4.93. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 44.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ: DH) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Definitive Healthcare Corp. (DH) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.36. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 28.30.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.26, a number that is poised to hit 0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.23 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Definitive Healthcare Corp. (DH)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.91 million. That was better than the volume of 0.62 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 45.74%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.03.

During the past 100 days, Definitive Healthcare Corp.’s (DH) raw stochastic average was set at 5.05%, which indicates a significant decrease from 16.94% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 128.15% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 78.87% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $14.79, while its 200-day Moving Average is $20.46. However, in the short run, Definitive Healthcare Corp.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $10.78. Second resistance stands at $11.00. The third major resistance level sits at $11.25. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $10.31, it is likely to go to the next support level at $10.06. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $9.84.

Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ: DH) Key Stats

There are 105,080K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 1.12 billion. As of now, sales total 166,150 K while income totals -51,020 K. Its latest quarter income was 57,380 K while its last quarter net income were -2,690 K.