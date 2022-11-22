7.79% volatility in Vinco Ventures Inc. (BBIG) last month: This is a red flag warning

A new trading day began on November 21, 2022, with Vinco Ventures Inc. (NASDAQ: BBIG) stock priced at $0.7363, down -3.06% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.737 and dropped to $0.70 before settling in for the closing price of $0.74. BBIG’s price has ranged from $0.67 to $3.73 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Consumer Cyclical sector saw sales slided by -9.40%. With a float of $186.07 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $210.59 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 45 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -12.87, operating margin of -780.97, and the pretax margin is -7311.65.

Vinco Ventures Inc. (BBIG) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Leisure Industry. The insider ownership of Vinco Ventures Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 21.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 19, was worth 60,000. In this transaction Director of this company sold 50,000 shares at a rate of $1.20, taking the stock ownership to the 204,756 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 18, when Company’s Director sold 75,000 for $1.44, making the entire transaction worth $107,752. This insider now owns 254,756 shares in total.

Vinco Ventures Inc. (BBIG) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of -7231.48 while generating a return on equity of -1,099.12.

Vinco Ventures Inc. (NASDAQ: BBIG) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Vinco Ventures Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 4.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.96.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -15.03

Technical Analysis of Vinco Ventures Inc. (BBIG)

The latest stats from [Vinco Ventures Inc., BBIG] show that its last 5-days average volume of 5.37 million was inferior to 23.36 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 14.81%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.06.

During the past 100 days, Vinco Ventures Inc.’s (BBIG) raw stochastic average was set at 2.87%, which indicates a significant decrease from 6.14% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 85.20% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 131.28% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.9186, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.8495. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.7355. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.7547. The third major resistance level sits at $0.7725. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.6985, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.6807. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.6615.

Vinco Ventures Inc. (NASDAQ: BBIG) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 149.64 million, the company has a total of 233,141K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 9,790 K while annual income is -713,170 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 11,535 K while its latest quarter income was -372,948 K.