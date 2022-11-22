8.07% percent quarterly performance for AECOM (ACM) is not indicative of the underlying story

AECOM (NYSE: ACM) on November 21, 2022, started off the session at the price of $79.59, soaring 2.24% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $81.93 and dropped to $79.29 before settling in for the closing price of $79.87. Within the past 52 weeks, ACM’s price has moved between $60.74 and $81.07.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions. Sponsored

Over the past five-year period, the drop rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Industrials sector was -6.30%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 38.50%. With a float of $138.72 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $139.62 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 50000 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

AECOM (ACM) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Engineering & Construction industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of AECOM is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 87.30%.

AECOM (ACM) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.82) by $0.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.81 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 38.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 14.82% during the next five years compared to 5.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

AECOM (NYSE: ACM) Trading Performance Indicators

AECOM (ACM) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.10 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.85. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 21.01.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.73, a number that is poised to hit 0.82 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.36 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of AECOM (ACM)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.69 million, its volume of 0.81 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 79.03%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.10.

During the past 100 days, AECOM’s (ACM) raw stochastic average was set at 98.65%, which indicates a significant increase from 97.14% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 27.93% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 28.10% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $73.12, while its 200-day Moving Average is $71.87. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $82.63 in the near term. At $83.60, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $85.27. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $79.99, it is likely to go to the next support level at $78.32. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $77.35.

AECOM (NYSE: ACM) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 11.23 billion based on 139,650K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 13,341 M and income totals 173,190 K. The company made 3,242 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 101,890 K in sales during its previous quarter.