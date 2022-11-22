-9.46% percent quarterly performance for New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB) is not indicative of the underlying story

New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYSE: NYCB) kicked off on November 21, 2022, at the price of $9.32, up 0.21% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $9.39 and dropped to $9.30 before settling in for the closing price of $9.36. Over the past 52 weeks, NYCB has traded in a range of $8.17-$13.56.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Financial Sector giant was 0.20%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 37.40%. With a float of $458.40 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $465.12 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 2815 employees.

New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Banks – Regional Industry. The insider ownership of New York Community Bancorp Inc. is 1.66%, while institutional ownership is 64.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 30, was worth 51,780. In this transaction Director of this company bought 6,000 shares at a rate of $8.63, taking the stock ownership to the 6,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 10, when Company’s Director bought 35,000 for $13.72, making the entire transaction worth $480,162. This insider now owns 30,000 shares in total.

New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.32) by -$0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.29 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 37.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYSE: NYCB) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at New York Community Bancorp Inc.’s (NYCB) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.41.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.26, a number that is poised to hit 0.27 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.16 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB)

Looking closely at New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYSE: NYCB), its last 5-days average volume was 7.55 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 7.99 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 46.98%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.36.

During the past 100 days, New York Community Bancorp Inc.’s (NYCB) raw stochastic average was set at 42.45%, which indicates a significant decrease from 45.71% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 54.18% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 38.67% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.02, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.86. However, in the short run, New York Community Bancorp Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $9.41. Second resistance stands at $9.45. The third major resistance level sits at $9.50. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.32, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.27. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $9.23.

New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYSE: NYCB) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 4.42 billion has total of 466,136K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,750 M in contrast with the sum of 596,000 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 526,000 K and last quarter income was 152,000 K.