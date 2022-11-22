A look at 1Life Healthcare Inc.’s (ONEM) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

1Life Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: ONEM) kicked off on November 21, 2022, at the price of $16.67, down -0.24% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $16.67 and dropped to $16.54 before settling in for the closing price of $16.63. Over the past 52 weeks, ONEM has traded in a range of $5.94-$20.63.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -118.70%. With a float of $186.69 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $195.62 million.

The firm has a total of 3090 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +22.50, operating margin of -39.46, and the pretax margin is -41.26.

1Life Healthcare Inc. (ONEM) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Health Information Services Industry. The insider ownership of 1Life Healthcare Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 77.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 17, was worth 72,038. In this transaction General Counsel and Secretary of this company sold 4,312 shares at a rate of $16.71, taking the stock ownership to the 88,385 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 17, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 761 for $16.70, making the entire transaction worth $12,709. This insider now owns 20,034 shares in total.

1Life Healthcare Inc. (ONEM) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.48 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.48) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of -40.97 while generating a return on equity of -22.37. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.48 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -118.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

1Life Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: ONEM) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at 1Life Healthcare Inc.’s (ONEM) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 2.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.39.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.02, a number that is poised to hit -0.52 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.85 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of 1Life Healthcare Inc. (ONEM)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [1Life Healthcare Inc., ONEM], we can find that recorded value of 2.93 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 3.55 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 9.05%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.13.

During the past 100 days, 1Life Healthcare Inc.’s (ONEM) raw stochastic average was set at 90.09%, which indicates a significant increase from 8.77% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 5.20% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 89.42% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $17.02, while its 200-day Moving Average is $12.69. Now, the first resistance to watch is $16.66. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $16.73. The third major resistance level sits at $16.79. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $16.53, it is likely to go to the next support level at $16.47. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $16.40.

1Life Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: ONEM) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 3.40 billion has total of 204,350K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 623,320 K in contrast with the sum of -254,640 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 261,370 K and last quarter income was -112,040 K.