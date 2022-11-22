A look at Rapid7 Inc.’s (RPD) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

November 21, 2022, Rapid7 Inc. (NASDAQ: RPD) trading session started at the price of $28.24, that was -2.66% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $28.67 and dropped to $27.63 before settling in for the closing price of $28.57. A 52-week range for RPD has been $26.49 – $134.74.

Technology Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 27.70% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -36.70%. With a float of $58.27 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $58.73 million.

The firm has a total of 2353 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +66.20, operating margin of -20.97, and the pretax margin is -25.39.

Rapid7 Inc. (RPD) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Rapid7 Inc. stocks. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 18, was worth 1,181,929. In this transaction CEO of this company sold 41,619 shares at a rate of $28.40, taking the stock ownership to the 428,074 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 17, when Company’s CEO sold 41,619 for $29.08, making the entire transaction worth $1,210,097. This insider now owns 428,074 shares in total.

Rapid7 Inc. (RPD) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.03) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -27.33. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.2 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -36.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Rapid7 Inc. (NASDAQ: RPD) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Rapid7 Inc. (RPD) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.55. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 65.35.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.73, a number that is poised to hit 0.18 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.51 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Rapid7 Inc. (RPD)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Rapid7 Inc., RPD], we can find that recorded value of 1.07 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.71 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 30.93%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.65.

During the past 100 days, Rapid7 Inc.’s (RPD) raw stochastic average was set at 2.74%, which indicates a significant decrease from 8.30% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 133.74% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 73.38% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $41.02, while its 200-day Moving Average is $71.61. Now, the first resistance to watch is $28.44. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $29.08. The third major resistance level sits at $29.48. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $27.40, it is likely to go to the next support level at $27.00. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $26.36.

Rapid7 Inc. (NASDAQ: RPD) Key Stats

There are 59,236K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 1.66 billion. As of now, sales total 535,400 K while income totals -146,330 K. Its latest quarter income was 175,770 K while its last quarter net income were -28,730 K.