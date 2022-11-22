A look at Yum China Holdings Inc.’s (YUMC) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

A new trading day began on November 21, 2022, with Yum China Holdings Inc. (NYSE: YUMC) stock priced at $52.07, down -0.93% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $53.075 and dropped to $51.60 before settling in for the closing price of $52.81. YUMC’s price has ranged from $33.55 to $55.18 over the past 52 weeks.

Consumer Cyclical Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 6.80% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 17.00%. With a float of $401.23 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $420.00 million.

The firm has a total of 147000 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Yum China Holdings Inc. (YUMC) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Restaurants Industry. The insider ownership of Yum China Holdings Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 84.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 15, was worth 347,435. In this transaction Chief Customer Officer of this company sold 6,317 shares at a rate of $55.00, taking the stock ownership to the 45,698 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 14, when Company’s Chief People Officer sold 2,298 for $52.80, making the entire transaction worth $121,334. This insider now owns 8,654 shares in total.

Yum China Holdings Inc. (YUMC) Earnings and Forecasts

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 17.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 24.15% during the next five years compared to 11.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Yum China Holdings Inc. (NYSE: YUMC) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Yum China Holdings Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.33. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 48.73.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.02, a number that is poised to hit 0.20 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.90 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Yum China Holdings Inc. (YUMC)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Yum China Holdings Inc., YUMC], we can find that recorded value of 2.65 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 2.73 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 67.77%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.34.

During the past 100 days, Yum China Holdings Inc.’s (YUMC) raw stochastic average was set at 82.77%, which indicates a significant increase from 72.68% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 48.47% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 46.31% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $47.82, while its 200-day Moving Average is $45.90. Now, the first resistance to watch is $53.06. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $53.81. The third major resistance level sits at $54.54. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $51.59, it is likely to go to the next support level at $50.86. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $50.11.

Yum China Holdings Inc. (NYSE: YUMC) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 22.76 billion, the company has a total of 418,427K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 9,853 M while annual income is 990,000 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 2,685 M while its latest quarter income was 206,000 K.