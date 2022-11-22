A major move is in the offing as Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (KNX) market cap hits 8.49 billion

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KNX) on November 21, 2022, started off the session at the price of $54.63, plunging -1.24% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $55.20 and dropped to $53.92 before settling in for the closing price of $54.73. Within the past 52 weeks, KNX’s price has moved between $42.50 and $62.29.

Industrials Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 39.90% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 85.10%. With a float of $144.55 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $160.66 million.

The firm has a total of 27400 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +19.88, operating margin of +14.82, and the pretax margin is +16.25.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (KNX) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Trucking industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 94.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 01, was worth 24,160. In this transaction VP Intermodal of this company sold 500 shares at a rate of $48.32, taking the stock ownership to the 330 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 29, when Company’s EVP Sales & Mkt, Knight Trans. sold 2,400 for $55.18, making the entire transaction worth $132,432. This insider now owns 19,944 shares in total.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (KNX) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $1.32) by -$0.05. This company achieved a net margin of +12.39 while generating a return on equity of 11.99. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 85.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.51% during the next five years compared to 31.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KNX) Trading Performance Indicators

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (KNX) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.60 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.13. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 11.26.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.32, a number that is poised to hit 1.16 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.29 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (KNX)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc., KNX], we can find that recorded value of 2.34 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.92 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 67.03%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.13.

During the past 100 days, Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc.’s (KNX) raw stochastic average was set at 70.46%, which indicates a significant increase from 70.41% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 56.33% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 35.48% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $49.55, while its 200-day Moving Average is $50.23. Now, the first resistance to watch is $54.86. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $55.67. The third major resistance level sits at $56.14. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $53.58, it is likely to go to the next support level at $53.11. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $52.30.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KNX) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 8.49 billion based on 160,696K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 5,998 M and income totals 743,390 K. The company made 1,897 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 194,800 K in sales during its previous quarter.