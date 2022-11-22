A major move is in the offing as Lincoln National Corporation (LNC) market cap hits 6.12 billion

Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE: LNC) on November 18, 2022, started off the session at the price of $36.81, soaring 4.37% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $38.1563 and dropped to $36.42 before settling in for the closing price of $36.15. Within the past 52 weeks, LNC’s price has moved between $32.59 and $76.40.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions. Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Financial Sector giant was 7.40%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 230.00%. With a float of $153.12 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $169.71 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 10848 employees.

Lincoln National Corporation (LNC) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Insurance – Life industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Lincoln National Corporation is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 81.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 18, was worth 112,230. In this transaction Director of this company bought 3,000 shares at a rate of $37.41, taking the stock ownership to the 4,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 31, when Company’s Director sold 50,000 for $58.13, making the entire transaction worth $2,906,500. This insider now owns 558,622 shares in total.

Lincoln National Corporation (LNC) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $2.21) by $0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.35 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 230.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 6.58% during the next five years compared to 9.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE: LNC) Trading Performance Indicators

Lincoln National Corporation (LNC) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.32. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 1.96.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -11.67, a number that is poised to hit 2.00 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 9.22 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Lincoln National Corporation (LNC)

Looking closely at Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE: LNC), its last 5-days average volume was 2.98 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.76 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 92.39%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.34.

During the past 100 days, Lincoln National Corporation’s (LNC) raw stochastic average was set at 23.36%, which indicates a significant increase from 23.36% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 174.48% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 81.32% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $45.20, while its 200-day Moving Average is $53.91. However, in the short run, Lincoln National Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $38.45. Second resistance stands at $39.17. The third major resistance level sits at $40.19. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $36.71, it is likely to go to the next support level at $35.70. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $34.98.

Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE: LNC) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 6.12 billion based on 169,215K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 19,230 M and income totals 1,405 M. The company made 4,798 M in profit during its latest quarter, and -2,574 M in sales during its previous quarter.