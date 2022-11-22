A major move is in the offing as PaxMedica Inc. (PXMD) market cap hits 18.73 million

PaxMedica Inc. (NASDAQ: PXMD) on November 21, 2022, started off the session at the price of $1.99, soaring 2.35% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.3209 and dropped to $1.86 before settling in for the closing price of $2.13. Within the past 52 weeks, PXMD’s price has moved between $1.36 and $10.48.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions. Sponsored

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -10.00%. With a float of $0.75 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $11.78 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 2 employees.

PaxMedica Inc. (PXMD) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Biotechnology industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of PaxMedica Inc. is 75.70%, while institutional ownership is 0.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 30, was worth 498,750. In this transaction Executive Chairman of this company bought 95,000 shares at a rate of $5.25, taking the stock ownership to the 7,336,745 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 30, when Company’s 10% Owner bought 95,000 for $5.25, making the entire transaction worth $498,750. This insider now owns 7,336,745 shares in total.

PaxMedica Inc. (PXMD) Earnings and Forecasts

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -10.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

PaxMedica Inc. (NASDAQ: PXMD) Trading Performance Indicators

PaxMedica Inc. (PXMD) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.00 was reported for the most recent quarter.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.38

Technical Analysis of PaxMedica Inc. (PXMD)

Looking closely at PaxMedica Inc. (NASDAQ: PXMD), its last 5-days average volume was 6.08 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 3.43 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 51.62%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.37.

However, in the short run, PaxMedica Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.38. Second resistance stands at $2.58. The third major resistance level sits at $2.84. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.92, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.66. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.46.

PaxMedica Inc. (NASDAQ: PXMD) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 18.73 million based on 11,779K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 0 K and income totals -10,229 K. The company made 0 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -11,464 K in sales during its previous quarter.