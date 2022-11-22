Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) with a beta value of 1.70 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

November 21, 2022, Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR) trading session started at the price of $23.18, that was 2.55% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $24.86 and dropped to $22.63 before settling in for the closing price of $23.50. A 52-week range for AEHR has been $6.71 – $26.67.

Technology Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 21.90% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 493.80%. With a float of $25.24 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $27.24 million.

The firm has a total of 91 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +46.56, operating margin of +15.35, and the pretax margin is +18.77.

Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Aehr Test Systems stocks. The insider ownership of Aehr Test Systems is 5.40%, while institutional ownership is 43.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 15, was worth 1,804,769. In this transaction President and CEO of this company sold 69,690 shares at a rate of $25.90, taking the stock ownership to the 608,051 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 15, when Company’s Director sold 15,000 for $25.21, making the entire transaction worth $378,150. This insider now owns 144,668 shares in total.

Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 8/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.01) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +18.59 while generating a return on equity of 30.27. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.16 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 493.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 20.00% during the next five years compared to 24.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 4.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 11.91. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 141.68.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.33, a number that is poised to hit 0.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.88 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Aehr Test Systems (AEHR)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Aehr Test Systems, AEHR], we can find that recorded value of 1.45 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.08 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 55.87%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.01.

During the past 100 days, Aehr Test Systems’s (AEHR) raw stochastic average was set at 87.12%, which indicates a significant increase from 71.66% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 98.57% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 109.64% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $18.32, while its 200-day Moving Average is $12.67. Now, the first resistance to watch is $25.10. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $26.09. The third major resistance level sits at $27.33. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $22.87, it is likely to go to the next support level at $21.63. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $20.64.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR) Key Stats

There are 27,495K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 665.88 million. As of now, sales total 50,830 K while income totals 9,450 K. Its latest quarter income was 10,670 K while its last quarter net income were 590 K.